In a recent financial call with investors, Take-Two Interactive spoke about their Q4 2020 financial results and outlined their plans to release a total of 93 games within the next 5 years, that’s a lot of games in the pipeline. Take-Two owns several video game developers including 2K Games and the infamous Rockstar. Whilst there was no official confirmation of a Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, 5 years is a pretty long time and would likely see a new GTA announced within that window.

We’ve heard hints and rumours that GTA 6 is currently in development, or at least some sort of title in the Grand Theft Auto series, so it’s definitely a possibility. Whilst GTA Online continues to draw in the big bucks, Rockstar will surely want to get a new title on the next-gen consoles releasing soon (unless they decide to release GTA 5 for a fourth time).

However, it doesn’t look to be anytime soon though, as Take-Two admitted that the current fiscal year (ending on March 2021) will be pretty light on new titles, but after that they expect a large wave of games to release during the fiscal year of 2022.

Take-Two discussed that of the 93 games they will be releasing over the next 5 years will include a mix of mobile games and AAA titles, and considering that Grand Theft Auto 5 recently just sold 130 million copies (most likely helped by the free giveaway on the Epic Games Store last week) it would be a good time for a new Grand Theft Auto in about 2 or 3 years.

What do you think? Will Grand Theft Auto VI be a part of Take-Two’s lineup? Or will we be waiting more than 5 years to see the next GTA? Let us know your thoughts!