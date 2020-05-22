More rumors are stirring in the CPU market, as AMD is reportedly working on a rival to Intel’s latest 10th gen processors, the Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700K. If true, these two new desktop CPUs, possibly called Ryzen 7 3850X and Ryzen 7 3750X, could replace the original Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X and even reduce prices on the existing Ryzen 3000 series line.

Reportedly under the Mattise Refresh family, these new processors would use the same Zen 2 7nm architecture but with a slight adjustment. Obviously these rumors haven’t been confirmed yet, so take this all with a pinch of salt, but they are supposedly going to be announced on June 16th with a launch on July 7th, so we won’t have to wait long to see what AMD says at least.

Taking the fact that they will replace the previous Ryzen 7 processors and compete against the two 10th gen Intel CPUs, we can have a look at how they might compare. Obviously we don't know what the exact specs will be, but slotting them between the two we can at least have a better guess.

i9-10900K i7-10700K Ryzen 7 3850X Ryzen 7 3750X Ryzen 7 3800X Ryzen 7 3700X Cores 10 8 ? ? 8 8 Threads 20 16 ? ? 16 16 Base Clock 3.7GHz 3.8GHz ? ? 3.9GHz 3.6GHz Boost Clock 5.3GHz 5.1GHz ? ? 4.5GHz 4.4GHz Cache 20 16 ? ? 36 36 Price $488 $374 ? ? $335 $269 TDP 125W 125W ? ? 105W 65W

So as we can see, the previous Ryzen 7 CPUs that are apparently going to be replaced are significantly lacking in boost clock speed when compared to Intel's 10th gen CPUs on offer, and the Ryzen 7 3800X has a bit of room to improve on core count over the i9-10900K. Though AMD continues to smash it when it comes to CPU cache size. I would guess though that AMD is just planning on increasing the clock speeds for a slight performance increase, but what do you think?

So if these rumors are true, we're looking at a very low cost alternative (around $100 cheaper!) to the top-end Intel 10th gen processors. The Ryzen 3000 series has already done a terrific job in competing against Intel at the moment, but these 2 new processors would supposedly be pretty much neck and neck whilst still being significantly cheaper.

What do you think? Is AMD working on some direct competition to Intel here? Would you be interested in AMD's alternative? What specs do you think they will be and what will they cost? Let us know!