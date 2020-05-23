When it was first announced that there would be a roguelike dungeon crawler spin-off from one of the most popular and successful games ever made, it's understandable that we were a bit surprised. But here we are, and Minecraft Dungeons exists, but before we jump into what we think of it right now, we thought we'd take the usual look at some of the PC graphics settings available in Minecraft Dungeons.

Surprisingly, Minecraft Dungeons has a few more modern graphics options available than it's original counterpart, the plain ol' blocky Minecraft, but there isn't really a whole lot to play with here. Luckily, Minecraft's style means that it doesn't always have to have realistic or modern-looking graphics (that's reserved for Minecraft with RTX at the moment), so we're not really missing out on much here.

Anyway, let's dive in to what PC graphics options are available in Minecraft Dungeons....

---------------

Minecraft Dungeons Display Graphics settings

Display Mode - Windowed/Borderless Windowed/Fullscreen

Resolution

Adjust Brightness

Graphics - Fastest/Fast/Balanced/Fancy/Fanciest

HUD Scale

Minecraft Dungeons Advanced Graphics settings

FPS Limit - Unlimited/30/60/120/144/240

FPS Counter - Off/On

V-Sync - Off/On

Ambient Occlusion - Off/On

Anti-Aliasing Quality - Off/Low/Medium/High

Shadow Quality - Off/Low/Medium/High

Particles - Low/Medium/High

Bloom - Off/On

---------------

So as you can see there's really not a whole lot to customize here. Everything is pretty standard as you've got your classic resolution and display settings along with brightness and even a HUD scale. For the advanced graphics options you mostly have simple On/Off settings, whilst Anti-Aliasing, Shadow Quality, and Particles each let you choose between Low/Medium/High or none at all. It's interesting to see no Ultra/Epic settings for a change!

With that said, you can easily customize each option to your liking, and I have a feeling lots of them will be personal preference. Other than that though, an FPS limiter and in-game FPS counter are very handy features at the moment.

So there you have it, all the PC graphics settings available in Minecraft Dungeons. Did anything surprise you? Are you excited for Minecraft Dungeons when it comes out on Tuesday? Let us know!