Let’s face it, we’re all overjoyed that the Halo series is slowly making it’s way to PC, and whilst we’ve had some of the very best already released, we’re all really waiting for the creme de la creme that is Halo 3. The way this process usually goes on PC for the Halo: The Master Chief Collection involves a pre-release ‘flight’ (sort of like a Beta) in order to help iron out the bumps and bugs before the final release, and Halo 3’s flight is starting a bit sooner than usual.

“Halo 3 is next up on the menu for coming to MCC on PC,” the official blog post reads, “and we are already underway with early stages of flighting in Ring 1. Next week, we aim to get the completely paired down flight build into our partners hands, which is much sooner than usual. Our goal is to have the Halo 3 public flight kicked off in the first half of June.”

If we go by the rate of previous Halo entries on PC, that means we could see the official release of Halo 3 on PC as early as July. Interestingly, the chronological order that the series was going in (starting with Halo: Reach, then Halo: CE Anniversary and Halo 2: Anniversary) has been tossed out the window for now, as Halo 3: ODST takes place before the events of Halo 3. But we’re not complaining to be honest.

If you would like to get access to the Halo 3 flight on PC you can signup to the Halo Insider Program. However, with each flight there are specific development goals that will require different play sessions, so not all insiders will be granted access to every flight. You can increase your chances of being selected by updating your settings and profile to be more accurate.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo 3 on PC? Have you been playing the Master Chief Collection? What are your thoughts on it? Which Halo is your favorite so far? Let us know!