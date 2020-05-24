Well, there’s some good news and bad news here. The cult sci-fi immersive sim series has had some rocky development lately, but when Tencent bought out the official domains it came with a bit of skepticism. Now it’s official, System Shock 3 development is back in full swing as Tencent has taken over development.

“We are happy to announce that Tencent will be taking the #SystemShock franchise forward,” says the announcement post on Twitter. “As a smaller Indie studio, it had been challenging for us to carry the project on our own. We believe Tencent's deep capabilities and expertise as a leading game company will bring the franchise to new heights.”

So the good news is that System Shock 3 is going ahead, the bad news is that notorious mega-tech conglomerate that is Tencent will be taking over. System Shock 3 Battle Royale anyone?

All jokes aside, we can only hope and keep our fingers crossed that Tencent doesn’t muddy the waters too much by adding microtransactions and such to a wonderfully crafted RPG, as we all know how fans reacted to the inclusion of MTX in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

The other good news is that this has nothing to do with the System Shock Remake still in development by Nightdive Studios.

What do you think of the acquisition? Are you excited for System Shock 3? Or have you now lost hope and interest? Let us know!