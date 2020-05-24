Quite possibly one of the most anticipated games of the year, but for different reasons, as some are still diehard fans of the franchise, and some feel a bit burnt out the recent change in direction the series has taken. I am, of course, talking about Assassins Creed: Valhalla, which we keep hearing conflicting information about. However, this time, it has been confirmed that AC Valhalla will not include any major progression barriers for main story missions.

A big complaint from Assassins Creed: Odyssey and Assassins Creed: Origins was that they felt way too bloated with content, and many times players found they would reach the next point in the story, only then to be forced to grind and level up to the required level by playing mediocre side missions. This became especially hot fire since Ubisoft included XP boosters to the game, seemingly knowing that this situation would happen in order to milk money from the players.

But according to the Valhalla’s Creative Director, Ashraf Ismail, when talking to the press he confirmed that there will be no level barriers or "any kind of big progression walls" like that anymore. "So we’ve reflected a lot since Origins on progression and what that means for players," he says, "and we have a new take on progression in this game. We have more the concept of power, power that is gained through, let’s say, the player gaining skills."

So it looks like AC Valhalla is drastically addressing the criticism of previous games and will reportedly even be less bloated in content. It also looks like it will allow players to press on with the story no matter what, or at least to a much greater degree than the previous two entries handled it. And of course there is still going to be a plethora of side missions and content as the game world is reportedly bigger than Odyssey’s and even represents all of England.

But if you were looking for confirmation that there will be no microtransactions, then you might have to wait a bit longer, as Ismail didn’t clarify whether those XP boosters will still be included in the game. However he did mention that they (the development team) want to "earn every single penny that you're going to pay," so yeah, there’s most likely going to be microtransactions again, but maybe not so in-your-face this time.

So it looks like Assassins Creed Valhalla is taking a lot of notes from the previous two entries, as it will also be including classic mechanics such as the instakill hidden blade and even social stealth.

Still no official release date yet, or even a proper gameplay trailer since the last one, but we'll no doubt here some more info soon as Ubisoft gears up for their digital conference.

What do you think of the update? Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Do you have more hope for the franchise now? Are you still worried about anything and if so, what is it? Let us know!