The third-person action-shooter roguelike has seen a lot of praise since it’s initial release in Early Access. So far, the developers have been able to hit every roadmap milestone without issues, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, in a recent blog post, Hopoo Games announced that Risk of Rain 2 will be leaving Early Access in August with the official update 1.0.

Originally it was supposed to leave Early Access in Spring of this year, but the developers noted that they have pushed the release back because they are “expanding the scope of the 1.0 Update” and want the game’s final release to be “truly a complete game experience.” According to the roadmap, this means that there will be a new survivor, the final stage, the final boss, new items, equipment and more.

Alongside those updates are the inclusion of a server browser after feedback for the quickplay function was quite negative after a recent update. This will allow players to choose the right lobby/server for them that has the right game settings they can enjoy. Apart from that, the team at Hopoo Games wanted to stress their transparency during this time up to release and offer more feedback and blog posts in the coming months:

“Our hope is to be doing more frequent Dev Thoughts leading up to 1.0, highlighting any interesting features or additions we are adding that can really make 1.0 feel like a full release version of Risk of Rain 2. We truly do feel like this is the right choice for the game - and I hope you all agree when 1.0 rolls around.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Risk of Rain 2’s official launch in August? Have you been playing it so far? What are your thoughts? Let us know!