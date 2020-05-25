A few days ago, it was rumored that AMD was releasing two new processors, the Ryzen 7 3850X and Ryzen 7 3750X, to compete against Intel’s latest 10th gen CPUs. Now it seems that we’ve got a bit more info on the supposed processors, including the fact that AMD might be changing the brand names. Instead of the two aforementioned Ryzen 7 CPUs, there are actually 3 processors supposedly in development ranging from Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9.

These new processors mentioned are apparently called the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT. But the rumors don’t end there, as some possible specs were released for each CPU that offered a glimpse at the kind of performance increases we might find with the processor upgrades.

CPU Cores Threads Base Clock Boost Clock TDP L3 Cache Price (MSRP) Ryzen 9 3900XT 12 24 4.1GHz 4.8GHz 105W 64 ? Ryzen 9 3900X 12 24 3.8GHz 4.6GHz 105W 64 $499 Ryzen 7 3800XT 8 16 4.2GHz 4.7GHz 105W 32 ? Ryzen 7 3800X 8 16 3.9GHz 4.5GHz 105W 32 $399 Ryzen 5 3600XT 6 12 4.0GHz 4.7GHz 95W 32 ? Ryzen 5 3600X 6 12 3.8GHz 4.4GHz 95W 32 $249

So as you can see, there isn't a whole lot of difference between the previous processors and the new "refresh" ones when it comes to the clock speeds, netting only about a 200-300MHz increase across the board. If these rumored specs are true, then we're looking at higher base clock speeds than Intel's 10th gen lineup, but with lower boost clock speeds instead.

So whilst AMD's efforts to increase their clock speeds of previous processors in order to compete against Intel's 10th gen lineup are admirable, it remains to be seen if this will catch on for consumers, as many of you pointed out last week that this release is rather pointless for AMD with the Ryzen 4000 series processors looming on the horizon.

Nevertheless, what do you think of the specs? Have they changed your mind? Or are you still going to wait for the Ryzen 4000 series? Let us know your thoughts!