It’s been 5 years since the great, open-world, crime sandbox epic that is the one and only Grand Theft Auto 5 was released on PC, nearly 7 years now for consoles. Nevertheless it still remains to impress at the popularity and success of the game this long after launch, continually raking in money from GTA Online and blowing past sales numbers. It’s hard to imagine that GTA 5 is starting to look it’s age, but that is the unfortunate reality sometimes. So if you feel like GTA V is starting to look old and needs a visual refresh, then check out this NaturalVision Evolved mod…

Back at the end of 2018, renowned modder Jamal Rashid, known as Razed, released a visual overhaul mod for Grand Theft Auto V called NaturalVision Remastered. It was a pretty nifty update that brought new and improved visuals to the world of Los Santos, but recently Razed surprised a lot of us when he debuted NaturalVision Evolved, an updated version of the previous mod that completely blows it out of the water. Who needs GTA 6? Check out the official trailer below:

It’s crazy to think that these kinds of graphics weren’t already implemented in the game, because I swear that’s how they looked when I first saw those reveal trailers for Grand Theft Auto 5 back in the day. Nevertheless the mod looks incredible and will seriously transform anyone’s experience of the game in single player (as use in multiplayer will most surely get you banned).

It’s still in Early Access at the moment, so the only way to get a copy of this version of the mod right now is to subscribe to his Patreon. Otherwise, you can still check out the NaturalVision Remastered mod for GTA5.

What do you think of the mod? Are you interested in downloading it? Did you use the previous version? What other visual mods do you use for GTAV? Let us know!