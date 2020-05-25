Good evening, adventurers. What's that? You want to battle hordes of mobs and venture into the deep crypts to thwart the plans of the illagers in a fight for our blocky survival? Well hop on in! It's time to see how well Minecraft Dungeons performs on our PC systems. Is it just like Minecraft? Or is it somehow a bit more demanding? Let's take a look...

First of all, in this PC Performance article for Minecraft Dungeons, we benchmark the ever popular GeForce GTX 1060 and GeForce GTX 970, and a close match of the minimum system requirement GPU the Radeon R7 370. Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card ran at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the recommended and minimum system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Minecraft Dungeons really is.

For these benchmarks, there unfortunately isn't any in-game benchmarking tool, nor was there an easy section to just replay exactly over and over again due to the procedural nature of the way the maps are built. So there may be a few discrepancies with the results. Nevertheless, I got these results below by jumping into a dungeon and wildly flailing about trying to cause the most amount of mob mayhem and get as many particles on screen as possible, as those moments will be the most intensive.

Now let's jump into Minecraft Dungeons' PC performance benchmarks...

Minecraft Dungeons PC Graphics Settings

Minecraft Dungeons benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons Fastest Fast Balanced Fancy Fanciest 1080p 236.1 200.9 190.7 188.4 183.7 1440p 182 155.8 150 143.1 139.1 4K 110.7 87.7 87.3 72 69.7

The FPS performance for the GTX 1060 in Minecraft Dungeons is really good, not only does it manage to breeze through both 1080p and 1440p screen resolutions, but it also manages to stay at 4K with a very stable frame rate. If you're rocking the GTX 1060 on Minecraft Dungeons, feel free to whack it up to 4K resolution on the fanciest settings.

Minecraft Dungeons benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for GeForce GTX 970 in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons Fastest Fast Balanced Fancy Fanciest 1080p 210 195.5 189.8 185.6 182.2 1440p 170.6 149.7 144 125.9 115 4K 97.5 83.9 66.6 58.5 56.4

The GTX 970's FPS performance in Minecraft Dungeons is also pretty good, a solid and stable frame rate on 1080p and 1440p screen resolutions, with a comfortable FPS on 4K, though you may want to keep it on 'Balanced' for the optimal frame rate performance when at 4K resolution. Overall, the GTX 970 is perfectly capable of handling 1080p and 1440p at the maximum graphics settings in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD XFX Radeon R7 370 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Radeon R7 370 in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons Fastest Fast Balanced Fancy Fanciest 1080p 114.7 102.1 92.9 80.3 68.6 1440p 61 60 59.8 53.9 51 4K 36 33.1 29.5 24.6 23.6

Finally, the FPS performance in Minecraft Dungeons for the Radeon R7 370 is also pretty good, although past 1080p it can get a bit choppy. The R7 370 is a close match for the minimum system requirement GPU, the GTX 660, and it can certainly handle 1080p just fine. However, at 1440p this graphics card handles best on Fast or Balanced graphics settings, whilst 4K is quite frankly unplayable for a fast-paced hack and slash dungeon crawler. So in the end the R7 370 is perfectly suitable as a minimum spec for Minecraft Dungeons and handles 1080p just fine, whilst 1440p will require a bit of tweaking and 4K is unplayable .

Conclusion

So looking at these results we can see that Minecraft Dungeons isn't a demanding game at all... at 1080p. Anything above 1080p screen resolution like 1440p does tank the frame rate quite a bit, but higher-end cards can still handle. Whilst 4K gaming in Minecraft Dungeons appears to be quite demanding even on higher-end cards. Although it does look great at 4K, you won't be missing out on much by playing at 1080p.

So it may require a bit of tweaking in the settings if you wish to play on UHD resolution with a lower-end card, but higher-end cards will be perfectly fine to play at these resolutions.