It's official, after a long wait from console exclusivity, and another wait from the Epic Games Store exclusivity, the Quantic Dream collection of games are finally releasing on Steam. We are of course only talking about the 3 most recent titles, the great Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls. Quantic Dream has made the announcement via a post on Twitter.

Previously, Quantic Dream teased the release of all 3 games coming to PC around this time last year, but only exclusively to the Epic Games Store. Now it seems like that exclusivity has lifted and the 3 titles are now officially coming to Steam. The demos are available right now but the games themselves will be releasing in just under a month, on June 18th! Check out the announcement post below:

So get ready for some more weird and wacky choose your own adventure-style stories from the great mind of David Cage. Just like with the Epic Games Store, the demos are available now on Steam so you can see how well the games perform. Now if you'll excuse me, I seem to have lost my son... Jason? Jason!!

Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls are releasing June 18th on Steam.

What do you think? Are you excited for these 3 games coming to Steam? Have you played any of them before? Which one is your favorite/are you most excited for? Let us know!