It's time... time for some more weird and wacky David Cage-iness, only this time on Steam! Now that the Quantic Dream games are officially releasing on Steam in a few weeks, it seems the developers have updated their system requirements for Detroit: Become Human since last time. In fact, in some places the requirements have dropped, whilst in other areas they've actually gotten higher. Detroit Become Human was already a pretty demanding game, so let's see if they've optimized it better since launch.

The other Quantic Dream games that are also coming out on Steam, Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, both have notes along with their system requirements detailing what kind of performance to expect. Unfortunately Detroit doesn't have that, but we imagine they would be pretty much the same. If they are, then we can expect the minimum system requirements to get 30fps at 720p and the recommended system requirements to get 60fps at 1080p.

So let's dive in and take a further look at the official PC system requirements for Detroit Become Human...

Detroit: Become Human Minimum System Requirements

Detroit: Become Human Recommended System Requirements

So as you can see, in order to run the minimum pc system requirements for Detroit Become Human you will need an i5-2300, or a Ryzen 3 1200, or an FX-8350 paired with a GTX 780 or Radeon HD 7950 along with a whopping 8GB of ram.

In order to run Detroit Become Human's PC recommended system requirements you will need an i5-6600 or Ryzen 3 1300X coupled with a GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 and 12GB of ram.

The biggest takeaway here is that there have clearly been some improvements made graphically, as the storage space has increased by 10GB from a total of 45GB storage space to 55GB instead. In the minimum requirements, the required amount of ram has jumped up from 4GB to 8GB and the required GPU from a GTX 660 or Radeon R7 370 to a GTX 780 or Radeon HD 7950. However, the recommended requirements have actually stepped down a bit from requiring a GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega 64 down to a GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580.

This should be pretty significant for those who saw the previous requirements, as the bar has been brought up quite a bit. Detroit Become Human is a pretty demanding game to say the least, but for those with higher end systems will at least be able to utilize higher graphics settings better.

