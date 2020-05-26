The second of David Cage's interactive adventures in the Quantic Dream collection is coming to Steam soon after a year of being exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Well, the final release is coming soon, but there's a demo available now already. So let's take a look into the official PC system requirements for Beyond: Two Souls.

There are some interesting notes that come with the system requirements for Beyond: Two Souls, detailing the kind of performance quality we can expect from these kinds of specs. The same is true for one of the other titles, Heavy Rain, so the minimum specs will see 30fps at 720p, and 60fps at 1080p for the recommended requirements. Again, there's no details on the kind of graphical quality we can expect, but if they're anything like Detroit: Become Human's then we won't be expecting a noticeable difference between Low and Ultra graphics settings.

So let's dive in and take a further look at the official PC system requirements for Beyond: Two Souls...

Beyond: Two Souls Minimum System Requirements

Beyond: Two Souls Recommended System Requirements

In order to run the minimum system requirements for Beyond: Two Souls you'll need an i5-4430 or FX-6300 CPU along with a GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7870 GPU and 4GB of ram. These are actually not that high for minimum requirements and so a lot of PC setups will be able to run Beyond: Two Souls just fine on PC, and these specs will net you a frame rate of 30fps at 720p screen resolution.

In order to run the Beyond: Two Souls recommended system requirements you will need an i5-6600K or Ryzen 3 1300X processor coupled with a GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390 graphics card and 8GB of ram. Again, these requirements aren't that high but these games have been out for a while already. Though that does at least mean that most PC systems will be able to run Beyond: Two Souls at 60fps on 1080p resolution.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Beyond: Two Souls System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Beyond: Two Souls GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Beyond: Two Souls Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.