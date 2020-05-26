The great, melodramatic orchestra that is (any) David Cage games are making their way to Steam now after a year-long exclusivity deal with Epic Games. There's already a demo available now but we'll have to wait a few weeks until the final, official release. For now though, let's take a look at the PC system requirements for Each of the titles in Quantic Dream's collection.

Heavy Rain's system specs come with some handy additional notes, giving us an idea of what kind of performance we can expect under each requirement. First of all, the minimum system requirements will yield a low 30fps at 720p resolution, whilst the recommended specs will get a smooth 60fps at 1080p. The same goes for Beyond: Two Souls by the way. There are no details as to what kind of graphical quality these are for, but if they're anything like Detroit: Become Human's then we won't expect a massive difference between Low and Ultra.

So let's dive in and take a further look at the official PC system requirements for Heavy Rain...

Heavy Rain Minimum System Requirements

Heavy Rain Recommended System Requirements

In order to run the minimum system requirements for Heavy Rain you will need an i5-4430 or FX-6300 processor along with a GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7870 graphics card and 4GB of ram. These are actually not that high for minimum requirements and so a lot of PC setups will be able to run Heavy Rain just fine on PC, and these specs will net you a frame rate of 30fps at 720p screen resolution.

In order to run Heavy Rain's recommended system requirements you will need an i5-6600K or Ryzen 3 1300X CPU coupled with a GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390 GPU and 8GB of ram. Again, these requirements aren't that high but these games have been out for a while already. Though that does at least mean that most PC systems will be able to run Heavy Rain at 60fps on 1080p resolution.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Heavy Rain System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Heavy Rain GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Heavy Rain Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.