Frogwares have been making waves in the detective-driven games with their notorious Sherlock Holmes series, though notorious in more ways than one. Whether you liked the original games for their gameplay or laughed at them for their janky animations, they have brought a lot of entertainment to many individuals. Now Frogwares have unveiled their next entry in the titular series with Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, a next-gen addition to the franchise.

But this time the game will focus on a younger Holmes, stricken with the death of his mother “In this story-driven detective thriller, a young Sherlock Holmes struggles to prove himself as he navigates an exotic, dangerous island in the Mediterranean to investigate the mystery of his mother’s death.” Check out the reveal trailer below:

It also seems like this new entry will be taking a slightly new direction for the series, whilst also retaining a lot of the original games’ features and mechanics. Players can either use brute force to solve their problems or their wits to spot vulnerabilities. It certainly looks a lot prettier than Sherlock Holmes - Crimes and Punishments or Sherlock Holmes: The Devils Daughter to say the least.

Speaking to the press, the community manager at Frogwares, Sergey Oganesyan, stated "what we want to do with Chapter One is that we want to explore this other side of the character, and how he became the great detective that we know." So it looks like we’ve got a Sherlock Holmes origin story on our hands as this prequel will inevitably end with the player becoming the legendary detective that the previous titles focused on.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One will release sometime in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X.

What do you think of the trailer? Are you excited for another Sherlock Holmes game? Have you played any of the previous ones? Which one was your favorite? Let us know!