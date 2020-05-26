Nvidia are no strangers to pushing the technological limits of our time, their breakthroughs in AI technology are simply astounding most of the time. But we’re here today because Nvidia have revealed that one of their groundbreaking AI technologies has managed to recreate the entire game of Pac-Man from the ground up without the use of any game engine as a foundation... and it’s completely playable.

If that doesn’t sound crazy to you then I don’t know what will. The technology used, called Nvidia GameGAN, was trained with 50,000 gameplay videos of Pac-Man, which the AI then processed that data and recreated the game without any help. "That means that even without understanding a game’s fundamental rules, AI can recreate the game with convincing results," explains Nvidia.

‘GAN’ means Generative Adversarial Network, and Nvidia explains it as a competition between two neural networks, which helps minimise human input by using an algorithm to check the quality of the output. Basically meaning that this AI can train itself without much human interaction, much like how this AI was able to recreate the entirety of Pac-Man from 50,000 gameplay videos alone and no underlying game engine or rules to help guide it.

AI is super helpful in the field of gaming, and not just in terms of making convincing NPCs. Whilst Nvidia haven’t exactly explained what the purpose of GameGAN will be in the industry, but there’s no denying that it could help to accelerate the development process by helping to create new level layouts, characters or even going as far as recreating entire games.

Nvidia already has a few programs available to mess around with on their Nvidia AI Playground web page, with the Pac-Man recreation becoming available later this year.

What do you think of the technology? What impact could it have on the industry? What game would you train the AI on to test it’s limits? Let us know!