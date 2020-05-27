Well, looks like it’s official now. After an uncertain post a month ago about the state of Blizzcon 2020, the doors are officially closing to guests as Saralyn Smith, the Executive Producer of Blizzcon, wrote in a post that Blizzcon is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is possible that Blizzard will hold an online event at the start of next year instead.

“During this time, we’ve had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we’d want to make,” she says. “Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.”

Blizzcon is a massive convention every year that celebrates everything from Blizzard Entertainment and sees many fans across the world coming together and bonding over what they love. But Blizzcon is also more than that, it’s a place to announce news for certain games, and even big eSports events too, so a digital event makes sense to keep the spirit alive and not deviate from plans too much (because, really, we just want to know more about Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4).

“We’re talking about how we might be able to channel the BlizzCon spirit and connect with you in some way online,” Saralyn continues. “We’d want to do this as soon as we could, but given that this is new-ish territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be sometime early next year.”

There’s no exact details on how they will handle eSports competitions though, and given the backlash over EVO’s online event that could introduce latency and bandwidth issues to a competition that requires quick thinking and lightning fast reflexes, it will be interesting to see how Blizzard tackles this problem.

What do you think? Were you excited for Blizzcon 2020? Will you be attending the online event? How do you think they will handle eSports competitions? Let us know!