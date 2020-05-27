Yesterday, there was a rumor going around that Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi epic RPG had gotten a USK rating, usually indicating that development has finished. However, svp of global marketing/comms at bethesda, Pete Hines, disregarded the rumor as “a glitch or a bug on the site.” So, unfortunately, looks like Starfield won’t be releasing anytime soon, but there might be something else to look forward to…

USK ratings are the official video game age ratings for Germany, so after the glitch was discovered it’s understandable that this sent some fans wild. However, USK ratings are also registered for trailers in Germany, and what else was supposed to take place in Germany this year? That’s right, Gamescom was supposed to take place before it got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So we could be looking at another trailer for Starfield this Summer, especially since Gamescom announced a digital event to take place instead. And we are bound to hear something soon as Hines also announced that we would hear more about Starfield first, before we hear anything about The Elder Scrolls 6.

What do you think? Are we going to see a new trailer for Starfield? Are you excited for the sci-fi epic? Or has your trust in Bethesda dropped since Fallout 76? Let us know!