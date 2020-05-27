Some good news for fans of Metro series and not-so-fans of Denuvo DRM, as the latest patch has just removed the anti-tamper software from all digital stores selling Metro: Exodus including Steam, Epic, Xbox game pass for PC, with an update for Stadia coming at a later date. The update also fixes various issues relating to bugs in the DLC, Sam's Story, and even adds save backups for the Epic Games Store.

“We are pleased to let you know that the latest hotfix for Metro Exodus has now been deployed. This includes Denuvo removal, filter fix for Sam's Story and Epic save backups. We thank you for your patience during the wait for this update. The hotfix for Stadia users will follow, stay tuned for updates.”

This update comes shortly after Metro Exodus was added to GOG (which is on sale for 50% off by the way!). So if you were holding off from buying the game on any of the digital platforms due to the DRM, or maybe you stopped partly through because of performance issues, then now might be the time to taste the post-apocalyptic Russian wasteland again.

It’s unclear if this update was entirely because of the game’s release on GOG (a platform dedicated to selling non-DRM games) or because of the recent backlash that flooded in from the inclusion of Denuvo anti-cheat (not to be confused with Denuvo anti-tamper) in DOOM Eternal, and the following update that removed the software from it entirely. But we can imagine that it at least played some part in the negative view of Denuvo DRM in the eyes of players.

Could we be seeing a new wave of DRM being removed from various AAA titles? Probably not, but it’s at least a step in the right direction as we figure out how to prevent performance issues reported with DRM in the future.

