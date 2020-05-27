It’s a strange time right now as AMD is apparently gearing up to launch their “Matisse Refresh” line of processors to compete against Intel’s latest line of 10th gen CPUs. After we heard about their possible specs recently they weren’t exactly looking too beefy in comparison to Intel, but we now have some alleged benchmarks regarding each new processor and the results are very interesting.

If these reported results are to be believed, then that means AMD’s latest Ryzen 9 3900XT will actually outperform Intel’s flagship Core i9-10900K, gaining roughly 17% score in the multi-core result. These are obviously still rumors, but if they are believed to be true, then let’s take a look at how AMD’s Matisse Refresh lineup compares relative to the performance of Intel’s 10th gen lineup. I've also included the initial MSRP so we can compare how they might stack up against each other in terms of pricing as well.

CPU Cinebench R15 (Single-Core) Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) Cinebench R15 (Multi-Core) Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) Price (MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 226 542 3297 7479 $499* Intel Core i9-10900K 234 539 2677 6399 $488 AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 217 531 2317 5297 $399* Intel Core i7-10700K 228 524 2344 5292 $374 AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 217 531 1757 4007 $249* Intel Core i5-10600K 215 501 1615 3647 $262

*As many of you pointed out in the last article, the new Matisse Refresh line will most likely adopt the retail pricing of the original series that they will be replacing. I've included them so that we can get a good look at the performance and price comparisons as well.

So as you can see the Ryzen 9 3900XT takes the lead against the Core i9-10900K here. Take it all with a grain of salt (or two or three), but what's interesting here is where usually AMD's pricing is cheaper in comparison to Intel's, it looks like the prices are going to be very similar now. Granted you do get an extra bit of performance with the 3900XT for just $11 more, but still it's quite surprising, or is that just me?

If AMD manages to keep up this friendly competition though, we could see a massive surge in the gaming industry where players will be rocking their processors. Now all they need to do is catch up on the GPU front…

What do you think? Is AMD just beating a dead horse here? Or are we genuinely seeing an Intel killer? Let us know your thoughts!