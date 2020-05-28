Vroom vroom! The official gameplay reveal video for the latest game about fast cars and furious foreheads is finally here. Fast and Furious Crossroads is “a team-based, vehicular-heist action game set in the adrenaline-fueled Fast & Furious universe.” Now if that doesn’t scream Fast & Furious in your face then I don’t know what will. The incredibly loud and outrageous stunts have now been translated into video game format, so how does it translate? Well, check it out for yourself...

After seeing that announcement trailer late last year (I still have nightmares about Vin Diesel’s plastic-looking face) I think it’s fair to say that it wasn’t exactly the most anticipated game of the year, but it sure did have us intrigued. Developed by the Project CARS 2 devs, Fast and Furious Crossroads is the next chapter in the F&F sage. Check out the official gameplay showcase video below:

Is it just me? Or does it look almost exactly like a mobile game that’s just been ported over to PC? I’m actually surprised it’s not coming out on mobile. Maybe I’m being too harsh, so let me know if you feel the same!

You’ve got to give them credit though, as it’s definitely just as wacky, insane and unbelievably over the top as the recent movies. So you know, it’s faithful to the series I guess.

There’s 3-player multiplayer at least as well as the return of 3 main characters from the franchise; Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson are back and reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman.

Fast and Furious Crossroads is releasing August 7th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited for FnF Crossroads? Do you like the movies? Which one is your favorite? Let us know!