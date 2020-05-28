It’s nearly Summer, which can only mean one thing… Summer sales! Yes that’s right it’s everyone’s favorite time of the year not because it’s warm and sunny (unless you live on the other side of the world) but because everyone begins to rush to some ridiculous sales events for video games. Steam is obviously the major one here, but the Epic Games Store has been doing well so far, but it’s the GOG Summer Sale that has just started with some amazing deals, including brand new demos for some upcoming games including the Destroy All Humans! Remake, Desperados 3, and the System Shock Remake.

Running from May 27th to June 15th (just shortly before the Steam Summer Sale is supposed to start) you can download and play the demos to your heart’s content. Want to get some probing action? Well there’s a lot of places you can do that but we can't list them here, however you can play the Destroy All Humans! Remake demo instead. Then there’s the gunslingin’ ass-kickin’ rootin’ n’ tootin’ Desperados 3, or the spooky scary sci-fi horror of the System Shock Remake.

Though they are part of a Summer Sale (which by the way has some really good deals to check out if you fancy), it’s nice to see demos making a return now, as the Grounded demo will be releasing next week as well. Hopefully this will be part of a new wave of gameplay demos finally making a comeback again.

It’s worth noting here that the System Shock Remake demo is still in pre-alpha, so you may experience some performance/graphical issues. This one's not to be confused with System Shock 3, which recently underwent some development trouble before being taken over by Tencent.

What do you guys think? Are you excited for more free game demos? Do you want more game demos in the future? Have you tried any of the ones mentioned yet? If so, what do you think of them so far? Let us know!