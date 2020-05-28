No one talks about them, but they’re the silent heroes of all your favorite sci-fi films. Without them, there would be no Millenium Falcon, or even the Death Star. Who repairs the ships after seeing them get ripped to shreds in cosmic dog fights, up in the galactic sky? Well, now’s your chance to be that guy, in Hardspace: Shipbreaker, a space sandbox salvaging game where players get to carefully break apart ships for salvage and money.

Okay, maybe I lied and it’s not as glamorous as that, generally it’ll just be derelict ships that had some gas problem which made the ship cost redundant, and so the best choice is to just sell it for salvage. That’s where you come in, in order to pay off your debt, you’ll have to strategically cut and scrap your way through various spaceships where “hidden dangers, valuable logs, and the deep history of this brand-new, realistic sci-fi universe are concealed inside every vessel.”

So check out this gameplay overview trailer for Hardspace Shipbreaker before the game launches in Early Access on June 16th.

So it’s like Space Engineers meets Car Mechanic Simulator? Or something like that, I can’t really think of anymore examples off the top of my head. But there’s more to it than just simply breaking apart a ship for salvage, there seems to be a sort of puzzle element to it which is nice at least. There’s upgrades, skills, and lots of story and lore to uncover too.

Obviously in Early Access there won’t be all the features planned for the final version, but the developers look to be really involved in the process of developing along with the community, so you have a chance for your very own feedback to make an impact on the game’s production!

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is set to launch in Early Access on June 16th for PC, whilst PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have to wait a little bit longer.

What do you think? Are you excited for Hardspace Shipbreaker? What do you want to see in the Early Access version? Let us know!