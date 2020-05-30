The Dirt franchise has heavily solidified itself as one of the best off-roading experiences in video games, but with the recent diversion from the traditional rallying experience to the classic racing experience, the teams on both sides discuss why this split occurred and how it helps both series to be the best they can be.

Dirt 5 is on it’s way for current and next-gen consoles, but what really sets it apart from the iconic rally simulation style of Dirt Rally 2.0? “From the bold, bright and stylish approach to DIRT 5, to the authentic, ultra-challenging design of DiRT Rally 2.0, the Codemasters teams discuss what goes into creating those dedicated experiences, how the two teams balance collaboration with innovation, and why the decision has made to take this development route.” Check out “The Next Level of Off-Road Racing Games” video from Codemasters below:

So if you want the classic off-road racing experience which pits multiple drivers against each other on a single track, then the mainline Dirt series will be for you. However, if you want a more traditional, simulated experience of competing for the best times on linear tracks, then the Dirt Rally franchise is more your thing.

In case you haven't seen it, you can check out the official announcement trailer of Dirt 5 here.

Dirt 5 will release sometime in October 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

What do you think of the video? Are you excited for Dirt 5? Which one do you prefer? Dirt, or Dirt Rally? Let us know!