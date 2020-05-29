The wait is finally over, after 8 years of idly sitting by for the North American release, Phantasy Star Online 2 is officially available on PC. The MMORPG has seen critical success in Japan and has only just now been made available in western regions, and whilst it may be having some troubles on the Microsoft Store right now, here's a wuick look at the official PC system requirements.

You may be wondering "an 8 year old game? Surely a potato can run that" and you would pretty much be right to be honest. Once again we also don't seem to have any recommended system requirements, but we can imagine they wouldn't exactly be anything crazy judging by the minimum specs. Anyway, let's dive in...

Phantasy Star Online 2 Minimum System Requirements

So as you can see, PSO2 is not at all demanding, requiring only a GeForce 7800 GT or Radeon HD2900 XT graphics card and a Core 2 Duo E6300 processor along with only 2GB of ram. This are incredibly low specs for today's standards (which makes sense for an 8 year old game) and will make sure that most PCs within the last 13 or so years will be able to run Phantasy Star Online 2 without any issues.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Phantasy Star Online 2 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Phantasy Star Online 2 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Phantasy Star Online 2 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.