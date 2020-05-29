Ever since the Halo series was an Xbox console exclusive, the PC market was lacking the certain charm and style of it’s multiplayer. Now we finally have our very own Halo for PC, called Disintegration (which is even created by one of Halo’s co-creators), although it’s pretty bad timing considering the Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now on PC, and Halo 3’s release on PC isn’t that far away…

Anyway, Despite that, Disintegration is shaping up to be something interesting, with a unique story and focus on both the single player and multiplayer experiences. There was a multiplayer Beta test a few months ago back in January, so for those that missed it, the developers have released a handy little video to break down the modes and gameplay you’ll experience in Disintegration’s Multiplayer. Check out the video below:

So you’ve got the usual Domination, Kill Confirmed, and a kind of Capture the Flag/Payload blend (sorry, Zone Control, Collector, and Retrieval, as they’re called in-game). Interesting to see that there’s no Deathmatch or other variants of that mode (Okay Collector is kind of a Deathmatch variant, but not quite like the classic Free for All or Team Deathmatch variants, as it’s much more objective-focused than kill count-focused), I’m not complaining, but it’s interesting as most games with multiplayer these days seem to be ditching the classic mode. What do you think?

Disintegration is available June 16th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

So what do you think of the multiplayer gameplay? Are you excited for Disintegration? Did you play the Beta? What did you think? Let us know!