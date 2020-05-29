It wasn’t very surprising to hear that Outriders is a co-op Action RPG when it was announced by the same studio that brought us Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement to life, but it was surprising to see that it was taking a lot of gameplay elements from typical modern-day looter shooters. Thankfully, a rep from the studio announced that there will be no microtransactions present, and that the gameplay is not at all planned to be a 'games as a service' title, so yippee to us!

During an extended broadcast stream, the developers showed off 12 minutes of gameplay from one of the main areas of the game called ‘First City’. In it they discuss some of the story, gameplay mechanics, the Dynamic Difficulty settings, and even a detailed look at the UI customization in the game. Check out the gameplay preview below:

It’s nice to see that the gameplay caters towards both single player and multiplayer at least, plus the lack of ‘games as a service’ features are more than welcome. So whilst it may be another looter shooter in the saturated pool of FPS games, Outriders is shaping up nicely to be something a bit more fresh.

More gameplay will be shown off in the coming months as part of the monthly Outriders broadcast streams

Outriders is releasing some time this Holiday 2020 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox One.

What do you think of the gameplay? Are you excited for Outriders? What kind of character will you play as? Let us know!