Arkane Studios are celebrating their 20th anniversary at the moment, and recently talked to the press about the Dishonored franchise, and whether or not we would ever see a Dishonored 3. The great development studio has brought us some of the very best immersive sims ever like the aforementioned Dishonored series or the criminally underrated recent Prey reboot (and even the upcoming groundhog day-style Deathloop).

Apparently there has been some rumors recently of the Dishonored series being put on hold, which Ginga Bakaba, co-creative director at Arkane Studios, said was “highly exaggerated and was misquoted” when speaking to the press. Back in 2018 we heard that the series was laid to rest and that the studio would focus on a more multiplayer-driven Dishonored title, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at all.

Further explaining the situation, Bakaba said that, specifically, they would not be returning to the Kaldwin storyline again, “we had a story to tell about the Kaldwins and the Outsider, and that story is over.” But the series has definitely not been put on hold.

“You know, it’s not necessarily the same thing when you are talking about what could be done, and you are telling a journalist it’s not what we are doing right now. It’s really not the same thing. So, I don’t think there was a decision to put Dishonored series on hold. I think the initial quote was over interpreted.”

Dishonored 2 didn’t sell too well either, which further gave fire to the previous rumor, as it only sold 2.5 million copies on console and PC, whereas the original Dishonored sold 3 million copies on the PC platform alone.

On top of that, immersive sims aren’t exactly the most popular or most profitable games at the moment. The Deus Ex series being the most notable as Square Enix decided to rush production for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and ended production on any potential sequels to that title due to rising costs and underwhelming sales numbers. However Square Enix still remains adamant that the franchise isn't dead, and is still a very important series for the company. But the fact still remains that isn't exactly the most popular or profitable video game genre at the moment.

But, despite all that, Arkane studios seems to remain committed to the immersive sim genre and single player games in general, quoting that the studio was and never will be “of one game, and I don’t think we will ever be.”

What do you think? Would you be excited for Dishonored 3? What would you like to see in the third game? And how do you feel about the immersive sim genre in general? Let us know!