After the news from a few days ago that the upcoming TrackMania Nations Remake will be going free-to-play but also include yearly subscription services, many long-time fans of the Trackmania series were quite disappointed to hear this and immediately questioned the developers, Nadeo, as to why this was the case. In an almost hilarious move, Trackmania’s community manager replied to a user’s comment and let’s just say the response was very well-received.

User Mikey wrote asked on the forum: “I must say that I am disappointed,” they begin. “While I am happy to throw money at Nadeo as up to this point they have been great with their game designs and fantastic at not placing a barrier between developer and playerbase.” They continue on to talk about a possible lifetime purchase option. In response, this what Nadeo’s community manager had to say:

“Hello Mickey, Actually it's not a subscription model but an access to the game for a limited time. You pay for having access to the game for one period and that's it. When the time is over, you have to buy the game again for the time that you want to access it again.”

What’s interesting here is that the official press release from just a day before had Ubisoft themselves describing the model as “a premium subscription service for dedicated fans.” Talk about crossed wires here.

What do you think of subscription-based services for games like the Trackmania Nations Remake? Would you call it limited-time access? Is that better? And will we see more games in the future adopt this strategy? Let us know!