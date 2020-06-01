Capcom has recently revealed that they are planning a 25th anniversary celebration for the Resident Evil series in March 2021, as the original Resident Evil was released in March of 1996. Currently, Capcom is looking for licensing partners to recognise the event, much like it has already done in the past. But could this be a new opportunity for some new RE game reveals?

Previously, Capcom celebrated the 20th anniversary of Resident Evil back in 2016, and to commemorate the occasion they released a new line of merchandise, the spin-off shooter Umbrella Corps (but we don’t talk about that anymore), and even announced the Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster. Because of this, many believe that Capcom will use this occasion to announce something else, either Resident Evil 8 or the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Though, considering that RE8 is rumored to be releasing sometime in 2021, it would make more sense to announce it this year, and then reveal the RE4 Remake at next year’s anniversary celebration.

Of course, there’s still no actual confirmation from Capcom themselves that they are indeed working on a new Resident Evil game. But let’s face it, they definitely are, as they also stated on the same page that Resident Evil “is still highly regarded all over the world as the representative content of Capcom, and boasts a huge recognition,” (roughly translated). So considering the series is one of Capcom’s major tentpoles, they have to at least mention something next year, right?

Currently, Resident Evil 8’s rumors suggest the game will take a serious departure from the franchise’s themes, include mythical beasts, and will see the return of major characters from Resident Evil 7 including the main protagonist Ethan Winters.

Also on the rumor mill is the development of a Resident Evil 4 Remake, which apparently has a larger development team than the previous two remakes. This was made increasingly plausible after Capcom sent a survey asking about more RE remakes to customers.

So what do you think? Are you excited for another Resident Evil game? Do you think Capcom will announce it on the anniversary celebration? Which one are you most looking forward to? Let us know!