One thing that has remained as a tentpole for the Halo series, a feature which cemented itself in the console community, is now making it’s way to the PC release. Yes that’s right, the long-awaited Forge and Theater modes are finally arriving with the PC release of Halo 3, as the flighting will begin to roll out in the first few weeks of June as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC.

When the Halo series was announced to arrive on PC, many fans were understandably excited for one of their favorite franchises ever to finally make it on their favorite platform. And whilst each installment was being released one at a time, one thing that was notably lacking was the Forge mode, which brought about many popular trends in the Halo community on consoles like custom deathmatch maps, racing tracks, and even Total Wipeout-style courses.

Whilst there is no official release date for Halo 3 on PC yet, the flighting Beta is set to start soon and will unveil these new features. But as with any Beta, some features may be adjusted before release: “There may be some slight changes between now and then,” the developers state. “But overall, this is what we believe will be available in the upcoming public flight.”

But things are now looking pretty good for the Halo: Master Chief Collection on PC, with the return of Forge Mode for Custom Games and even the Theater Mode, this will surely be exciting for many fans of the series on PC.

After Halo 3, we should hopefully see Halo 3: ODST before Halo 4 is released, but 343 have disregarded the chronological order now that Halo 3 is coming first before ODST. So who knows really.

What do you think? Are you excited for Forge and Theater Moder on PC? Have you been playing the Master Chief Collection? What do you think so far? Let us know!