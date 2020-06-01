Good news for some RPG fans waiting for some more information about Baldurs Gate 3, the developers of the game Larian Studios recently posted on Twitter an update to their long-awaited sequel to the beloved isometric RPG series, revealing that more information will be released soon as part of the Guerilla Collective online games festival.

“Throughout June, we'll be revealing more about #BaldursGate3 starting June 6, on the #GuerrillaCollective Showcase.” So hopefully that will mean more gameplay and/or trailers might be revealed at that time, and fingers crossed, maybe even a playable demo on Steam?

At PAX East this year we got a good long look at some Baldurs Gate 3 gameplay as well as the entire opening cinematic. This came after some screenshots were leaked ahead of time, and has since sent the fanbase into divisive opinions about the game’s mechanics and style.

The Guerilla Collective is an online games festival that was established after E3 2020 was cancelled as a platform for games developers to showcase their announcements, trailers and gameplay over Summer. The Guerilla Collective Summer 2020 festival will run from June 6th to June 8th.

What do you think? Are you excited for more news on Baldurs Gate 3? What would you like to see? Let us know!