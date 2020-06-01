It's here, folks, the remaster of the ultimate Grand Theft Auto competitor has arrived in glorious, purple style. The lude, crude, and most definitely not prude Saints Row 3 Remastered has arrived, so let's take a look at the PC system requirements to see if you can run the latest game.

Before we begin, what's interesting here is that the developers have listed the performance expectations under each requirement, stating that the minimum system requirements for Saints Row 3 Remastered will see 720p resolution on Low settings. Whilst the PC recommended system requirements for the Saints Row the Third Remastered will see 1080p resolution on High settings.

Saints Row 3 Remastered Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: AMD / Intel CPU, running at 3.4 GHz or higher: AMD FX 6000 series or Intel Core i5-3000 series or newer is recommended.

AMD / Intel CPU, running at 3.4 GHz or higher: AMD FX 6000 series or Intel Core i5-3000 series or newer is recommended. RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: AMD Radeon 500 series or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or newer.

AMD Radeon 500 series or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or newer. DX: 11

11 HDD: 46GB

Saints Row 3 Remastered Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: AMD / Intel processor running at 3.5 GHz (AMD FX 8000 series or Intel Core i5 4000 series or newer is recommended).

AMD / Intel processor running at 3.5 GHz (AMD FX 8000 series or Intel Core i5 4000 series or newer is recommended). RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU RAM: 6GB

6GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1000 series or newer.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1000 series or newer. DX: 11

11 HDD: 46GB

So first things first, the requirements here are a little vague and don't exactly give any clear indications as to what exact hardware will be required apart from CPU clock speeds and a couple example requirements. So we've gone ahead and translated it to the relatable hardware that is mentioned above.

For the minimum PC system requirements for Saints Row 3 Remastered you will need an Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-6200 processor together with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon RX 570 graphics card and 8GB of ram. What's interesting here is that the requirements ask for a GPU capable of 4GB of VRAM, but list the GTX 660 specifically which only has 2GB. Though, apart from that, we can see that Saints Row the Third Remastered is a pretty demanding game even to just get it running off the ground.

In order to run the recommended PC system requirements for Saints Row 3 Remastered you will need an Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD FX-8320 CPU coupled with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 GPU and 16GB of ram. Once again we have some mismatched requirements, but overall the Saints Row the Third Remastered is a pretty demanding game, which should go to show much actual work has gone into remastering this game fully.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Saints Row 3 Remastered System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Saints Row 3 Remastered GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Saints Row 3 Remastered Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.