The fun, captivating, and hair pulling factory management game, Factorio, is officially releasing their update 1.0 and leaving Early Access in August this year. Though what’s interesting is that this is due to Cyberpunk 2077’s delayed release date, which saw it’s release pushed back to September 17th, a week before Factorio’s official release.

So the development team chose to bring the final release date forward to August 14th, a full 5 weeks earlier than originally planned and should be enough time for players to enjoy the most of it before the highly-anticipated CP2077 is finally released as well.

“The main reason to change the release date is the release of Cyberpunk 2077. In January this year, CD Projekt Red announced a delay to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, to September 17th, 1 week before our Factorio 1.0 launch. We think any release close to such a monumental game is going to feel some negative effects, such as everybody playing and covering Cyberpunk and taking attention away from other games.”

It’s understandable and has happened before, and considering the diehard fanbase of such games like Factorio, it makes sense to give them more time to play and cover the game at their own leisure.

Some features that were initially planned for the 1.0 release have been postponed/cancelled due to their own reasons, and the developers stressed that “we didn't cancel or postpone any features due to the Cyberpunk release date.” These features included the new campaign, fluid algorithm improvements, and a full GUI rewrite.

But this won’t be the end of Factorio’s content, as the developers are planning to release more updates after the official release: “the sooner we get some closure on version 1.0, the sooner we can start thinking about fun and exciting new things.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Factorio’s official release being earlier than planned? Is 5 weeks enough time to play it fully before Cyberpunk 2077 comes out? Let us know!