Vroom vroom, folks, the official racing game of the Formula 1 competition will be here soon, but can our PCs handle the turns like those incredible cars? Or will we need to make a pit stop on our specs? Either way, let's dive in and took a look at the PC system requirements for F1 2020.

Once again, unfortunately there are no performance expectations for the minimum or recommended PC system requirements, but considering the specs listed below, I would imagine the minimum requirements are for 1080p at Low settings and the recommended requirements are for 1080p at High settings.

F1 2020 Minimum System Requirements

F1 2020 Recommended System Requirements

In order to run the F1 2020 minimum PC system requirements you will need a Core i3-2130 or FX-4300 processor along with a GT 640 or HD 7750 graphics card and 8GB of ram. These specs are pretty low and should ensure that any PC within the last 8 years should be able to at least run F1 2020 at the minimum.

In order to run the PC recommended system requirements for F1 2020 you will need a Core i5-9600K or a Ryzen 5 2600X CPU coupled with a GTX 1660 Ti or RX 590 GPU and 16GB of ram. These specs for F1 2020 are actually quite high, which suggests it will come with an extensive range of graphics settings to customize to your looking, as they are quite a big jump up from the minimum specs. PC systems from the last 2 years should be able to handle this.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the F1 2020 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the F1 2020 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a F1 2020 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.