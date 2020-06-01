Okay you’re probably sick of hearing about the Matisse Refresh CPU lineup from AMD at the moment, but we recently just got some interesting news regarding the possible pricing of the refreshed processors, and they seem to be a lot higher than previously anticipated. The Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and the Ryzen 5 3600XT have all been listed with a substantially high retail price (though bearing in mind that is based on the Euro currency, not US Dollars).

AMD has currently been cooking up a refresh of it’s Matisse line of CPUs and we’ve gotten considerable rumors recently about them including their specs and benchmark scores, but one thing that’s puzzled us has been the pricing, which we initially thought would be along the lines of the retail pricing for the original processors. This does not seem the case now as the French retailer has listed each CPU as 499€, 459€, and 319€ respectively.

So let's compare this new lineup one last time to the previous versions and their Intel counterparts so we can see a good comparison between all of them. Where does AMD improve and where do they falter? Let's take a look...

*Prices have been roughly converted to US Dollars from Euros

Though conflicting reports are saying that the 3900XT, 3800XT, and 3600XT will actually be priced at around 544.90€, 435€, and 217€ respectively. This would make the Ryzen 9 version more expensive than currently rumored, but also puts the Ryzen 5 version at a significantly cheaper price point.

But even with either of the rumored price points, are these really worth it? Compared to Intel’s 10th gen lineup they’re not exactly enticing. Sure they might be meant for anyone looking to purchase a significantly more recent CPU rather than those who are looking to upgrade from their old line of Matisse processors, but at these new price points (and even considering the increase in core count for the 3900XT) it’s not exactly going to win over many customers, or at least that’s just my opinion.

Coupled with the fact that this refresh could be due to the fact that AMD is reportedly going ahead with a 5nm process node for Zen 3 instead of 7nm, and so would need a lineup before the next generation of processors release next year, this doesn’t exactly inspire a lot of hope for AMD over the next 6 months (in terms of processors). Maybe AMD is focusing all their attention on their next-gen graphics cards instead...

AMD is reportedly set to officially announce the Matisse Refresh family in mid-June, with a released date possibly set for early to mid-July.

What do you think? Will the prices for Matisse Refresh go down? What price were you expecting them to be? And are you more, or less interested in the lineup now? Let us know!