The highly anticipated first DLC “The Soroboreans” for cult hit RPG Outward finally has an official release date, and it’s coming very soon! The new expansion will include a brand new faction and a whole new region to explore plus countless other features that will be sure to keep you on your toes. Get ready to worry a whole lot more than the usual starvation, dehydration, or worse… losing your backpack!

The brutal RPG has gained a lot of praise since it’s launch last year, no thanks to it’s unforgiving gameplay and co-op support. But the Soroboreans introduces more mechanics to keep track of, like Corruption, enchantments, new skill trees and status effects, a new weapon type and dungeons! Check out the developer diary below for a glimpse at what’s on offer in the new DLC.

Offering a fantastical new story, plus new quests, skills, weapons, playstyles, challenges, bosses, dungeons and even more! The developers have approximated an additional 25% more content added to the game.

In order to start the DLC you will either need to start a new game with a fresh new character, or start a New Game+ with a pre-existing character. After that there are only 2 requirements: you must not be inside/aligned with any faction, and you must have both 200 silver and 2 travel rations. Players must finish the first quest and then speak to the Soroborean Caravaneer to start the DLC.

The Soroboreans was announced back in February, and the developers promised it wasn’t going to ease up on the difficulty, so strap on your backpack, get some companions, and venture forth into Aurai once more.

Outward - The Soroboreans DLC is coming to PC on June 16th, with a console release set for July 7th.

What do you think? Have you been playing Outward? Are you excited for the DLC? Let us know!