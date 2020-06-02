Good news for all you blocky dungeoneers, if you found the base game a bit short then don’t fret because more content for Minecraft: Dungeons is coming soon! The first DLC, called Jungle Awakens, has been confirmed for release sometime in July, and will feature new missions, enemy types, gear and artifacts.

Players will enter the, yep you guessed it, the distant and dangerous jungle biome with 3 new missions to tackle. Fight against the mysterious leapleaf, jungle zombies, poison quill vines, and many others.

Of course, this is only the first of 2 planned DLCs for after the official release of the base game. So once you’ve had enough of the jungle’s blistering heat and tormenting creatures, the second DLC for Dungeons, Creeping Winter, will be available sometime later this year, with more information on it to come soon.

Microsoft is also planning on adding cross-platform support, so you and your friends can play with each other no matter which platforms you’re on. In addition, there is also planned free content that will be added to the game for everyone no matter what edition they purchased.

Minecraft Dungeons - Jungle Awakens will be available sometime in July for PC and consoles.

What do you think? Are you excited for the first Dungeons DLC? Have you been playing a lot of the base game? What do you think of it? Let us know!