Whether you like them or hate them, the Epic Games Store is here to stay, and currently still giving away free games with this week’s free title, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (which includes Borderlands 2 and all the DLC, as well as Borderlands: The Pre-sequel), or next week’s rumored free game, ARK: Survival Evolved. Recently when speaking to the press, the founder of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, said that the free giveaways actually increase sales on other platforms.

If you’ve been following along with the free giveaways, chances are that you have a pretty big library now without even spending a single dollar (okay, maybe just a few dollars if you were tempted by the Epic Mega Sale), and for those of you that worry about the game developers getting their due worth, Sweeney mentioned the developers have actually seen increased sales on platforms like Steam, GOG or even the Humble Bundle because of the free giveaways.

"You're not going to go out and buy—If you're not into games like Satisfactory, you're not going to go out and spend money to buy Satisfactory. But if you get it for free you realize it's an awesome game. People have discovered a lot of great games that way," he said.

"It's been a benefit for game developers. Most developers who launch their games for free on the store found that their sales on Steam and on console platforms actually increased after they went free on Epic because of increased awareness. And so it's been a really positive thing and it's brought tens of millions of new users into the Epic Games ecosystem, and that's been a wonderful thing for the company."

Sweeney describes the process of launching the Epic Games Store when so many already existed, citing how it took a long time for competitors like GOG and Humble Bundle to reach even half a percent of Steam’s Market share, so they had to take a risky move.

"We realized early on that we needed to take a really, really bold approach, and a disruptive approach, and so the free game program was launched, exclusives were launched. A lot of things we knew would be controversial in some ways, especially with the hardcore Steam gamers who bought hundreds of games on Steam and want to buy all of their games on Steam."

And it seems like the strategy has paid off, since the Epic Games Store now actually holds a remarkable 15% market share and is still growing.

What do you think? How many games have you got in your EGS library now? Will you be using the store more often? How many new games have you discovered because of the free giveaways? Let us know!