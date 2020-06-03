It’s no secret that Bethesda’s latest outing in the Fallout universe wasn’t exactly received very well, not only did it pretty much bomb after release, there was notably far more glitches and bugs and performance issues than previous Bethesda titles. Many called Fallout 76 completely unplayable and a broken mess, so now the Australian retailer company EB Games has issued a statement to customers in the region that they are eligible for refunds regarding the broken state of the game.

In Australia, there are certain consumer laws provided to protect customers from broken or faulty products, often resulting from false advertising and misleading product information. Fallout76 seems to be the latest case here, as many customers complained to the ACCC that EB Games had told customers that they were not eligible for a refund, prompting an apology from the company that they had “misled consumers about their consumer guarantee rights."

Following from this, the ACCC mentioned yesterday that "consumers had complained to the ACCC that EB Games representatives had advised them they were not entitled to a refund after they experienced a range of faults with the Fallout 76 game, including problems with servers and bugs in the game."

This has now prompted the retailing company to issue refunds to all Australian customers who had enquired about a refund between the dates of November 14th 2018 and October 31st 2019. If you purchased the game in Australia and contacted EB Games about a refund during that time period, then you’ll be eligible for one now.

Sarah Court, the ACCC commissioner, said that "retailers must ensure that they train their staff so they do not misrepresent to consumers their consumer guarantee rights under the Australian Consumer Law, including the right to obtain a refund in certain circumstances.”

So what do you think? Did you purchase the game in Australia? And did you contact EB Games about a refund? How can international companies learn from this policy? Let us know!