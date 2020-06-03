Looks like the saga of free games continues, and the generosity of the Epic Games Store is not ceasing to stop, as it was recently announced that the new and upcoming A Total War Saga: Troy will be available for free to keep forever within 24 hours of the game’s official launch in August. Yep, that’s right, completely free! In what I can only imagine as some attempt for increased sales on other digital platforms due to more awareness, regarding Tim Sweeney’s comment from yesterday.

TWS: Troy will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for 12 months when it launches later this year on August 13th. So mark your calendars and make sure to claim your copy in that brief time window.

“A Total War Saga: TROY is the first in the award-winning strategy series to focus on the Bronze-Age Mediterranean and the legendary twenty-year conflict between the kingdoms of Troy and Mycenaean Greece, known as the Trojan War.” It’s the latest Total War Saga title that is inspired by Homer’s Iliad and focuses on the historical battles of the Trojan War.

A Total War Saga: Troy will be available on Tuesday August 13th for PC exclusive to the Epic Games Store for 12 months. Following that, TWS: Troy will be releasing on other digital PC storefronts like Steam in August 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for A Total War Saga: Troy? Will you be downloading the game for free? What other Total War games do you play? Let us know!