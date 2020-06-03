Yeehaw! Howdy, partners, looks like we've got the official PC system requirements for Desperados 3 after those initial preliminary system requirements. So what's changed? Are the specs higher or lower? Let's take a look...

Quick pointer though, unfortunately once again it looks like there are no expected performance results listed under each requirement, but considering these games are usually quite laptop friendly, we can assume that the minimum system requirements are for 1080p at Low settings and the recommended requirements are for 1080p resolution at High settings.

Desperados 3 Minimum System Requirements

Desperados 3 Recommended System Requirements

In order to run the minimum PC system requirements for Desperados 3 you will need an Intel Core i3-530 or AMD Athlon II X3 460 processor along with a GTX 560 or Radeon HD 5850 graphics card and 8GB of ram. These specs are pretty low in comparison to the previous preliminary requirements, the graphics card have dropped down a slight notch but the processors are significantly reduced, requiring only a dual-core CPU with a clock speed of 3GHz. The only standout here is the 8GB of ram for the minimum requirements, which might see older laptops struggling a bit, but overall most PC systems including desktops and laptops will be able to run Desperados 3 just fine.

In order to run Desperados 3 on the recommended system requirements you will need an Intel Core i5-750 or AMD Athlon X4 740 CPU coupled with a GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7870 GPU and 12GB of ram. Again, these specs haven't changed much, with the most significant change again being the processor requirements, which are pretty much the same as the minimum above but require a quad-core CPU instead. The biggest jump is the 12GB of ram needed but most modern day laptops will be able to meet that just fine. So apart from the high ram requirement, most modern PC's including laptops and desktops will be able to run the recommended specs for Desperados 3.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Desperados 3 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Desperados 3 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Desperados 3 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.