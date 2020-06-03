It’s a weird time to be playing a post-apocalyptic game during these times, but Frostpunk’s cold nature brings a fresh take on the apocalyptic landscapes. The standout hit has gained a lot of praise since it’s release and even released a few expansions of DLC already. Now, it’s final expansion has been revealed; previously known as the mysterious ‘Project TVADGYCGJR’, the new DLC is called ‘On The Edge’ and there’s even a mysterious teaser trailer already out.

Set after the events of the main campaign’s final events, Frostpunk: On The Edge features a brand new story scenario and a plethora of new challenges to overcome on an all new map, plus unique mechanics have been added for use in the Frostland view. Check out the teaser trailer below:

“A brand new, frozen board is set and the pieces are moving. What destiny lies ahead for your people? What will this mean for you, as their leader? Shape the future of humanity in Frostpunk's final chapter - On The Edge.”

Oof, now that’s cold. On The Edge will be Frostpunk’s third and final expansion for the game.

Frostpunk: On The Edge will be available sometime this Summer, with more info about the expansion and the release date coming soon.

What do you think? Are you excited for Frostpunk: On The Edge? Have you been playing much of the game recently? What’s been your favorite DLC so far for it? Let us know!