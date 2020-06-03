Intel’s CEO, and owner of one of the coolest names ever, Bob Swan recently took online as a guest ahead of the Computex 2020 showcase in September. Every year we have conventions about video game news, reveals, and playable demos, but the same thing pretty much happens for tech every year, the biggest and well known being CES, but Computex has been a long-running partner of Intel and Swan starts out the guest spot by thanking the company for their continued collaboration.

He then goes on to mention that the Tiger Lake mobile processors are still on track to be revealed soon. "Later this summer," he says, "we'll introduce Tiger Lake and cement our position as the undisputed leader in mobile computing and PC innovation."

That last part is a bit iffy here, as Intel can easily be challenged by AMD’s push in the mobile field at the moment. Maybe Intel’s still ahead, maybe they’re not, but that “undisputed leader” can almost certainly be disputed.

Intel's Tiger Lake series of processors are set to be using the third generation 10nm++ process node and is the successor to the previous generation of Ice Lake CPUs.

However, it’s what Swan says next that can be considered the most controversial at the moment, speaking up about how the global COVID-19 pandemic may affect the technology industry, Swan had this to say:

"We should see this moment as an opportunity to shift our focus as an industry from benchmarks to the benefits and impacts of the technology we create. The pandemic has underscored the need for technology to be purpose-built so it can meet these evolving business and consumer needs".

Whilst he may be right there, benchmarks will always be a significant part of technological performance. Sure, we can all debate about single core and multicore scores and which one is better, but at the end of the day those numbers are what drive sales and push user interest. Core counts, clock speeds, etc. all count towards a user’s decision, but benchmarks help to put their performance metrics into perspective. Or at least that’s just my 2 cents.

With AMD challenging Intel's performance quite significantly and putting the pressure on them at the moment, it would make sense as to why Swan would say that. You can easily argue either way here too, so I want to hear from you guys; Is Swan right? Should we be focusing on the benefits of technology over the benchmarks? Or are the benchmarks as, if not more, important? Let me know what you think!