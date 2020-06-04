Yesterday there was a rumor going round that Tencent had purchased the studio, Bohemia Interactive, who have created the well known DayZ and ArmA 3 games. However it seems like that isn’t actually the case, as the CEO of Bohemia Interactive, Marek Spanel, recently came out to say that no, they have not been purchased by Tencent.

"Dear all, I just wanted to let you know that the information circulated by various major media sources about Bohemia Interactive acquired by Tencent is not true. We were talking to numerous potential partners in the past about possible strategic cooperation and we may do so in the future as well but as of now, we remain an independent studio.”

The rumor, that circulated a couple of days ago, stated that Tencent had bought a sizeable stake in the Czech company, roughly $260 million for a 70-80% stake. That’s a pretty large sum, but Spanel jokingly commented on the reported worth of him and the company:

“P.S.: I am just an old man working on games for more than 30 years of my life. But the valuation circulated in the media sounds tempting. Maybe I should think about my retirement plans after all now? Any better offers? Anyway, I guess in the meantime I should get back to work to help our Team Bohemia to continue work on our existing and future games. And last but not least, I want to thank this amazing community for the support over the years. Without you, Arma, DayZ and Bohemia Interactive could never achieve this major success in the world of games."

Whilst it’s definitely not true now, and Bohemia Interactive continues to remain an independent studio, it certainly wasn’t unbelievable for Tencent to purchase such a sizeable stock in the studio. If the rumor was true, then Bohemia would have joined the long list of companies in which Tencent holds a large stake including Epic Games, Supercell, and Riot Games who just released Valorant. On top of that, Tencent recently acquired the development of System Shock 3.

So if you were worried that Tencent is starting to take over the world, don’t worry, it’s not starting today, we at least have a few more years until that happens.