Back in 2012, there was this slightly ambitious but also rather quite good RPG called Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, it had a bit of a Dragon Age: Origins mixed with Fable vibe. All in all, it was pretty good, and was created by some big names back then including New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, creator of the Spawn comics Todd McFarlane, and the lead designer for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Ken Rolston. Now it looks like KoA: Reckoning is getting a remaster, and it’s quite a mouthful…

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will remaster the original game’s graphics, include “refined gameplay”, and It will reportedly release on August 11th 2020. The remaster will include all the game’s DLC in one package.

Nearly 2 years ago THQ Nordic had bought the rights to the Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning franchise, suggesting a sequel was on the table, but it looks like they will be delivering a remaster of the original game first.

A total of 10 screenshots were also leaked but they’re mostly the same, so here’s 5 of the best ones to get a sense of what the remaster will look like:

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is reportedly set to release on August 11th 2020. Currently, only the Xbox One version is listed but there will most likely be a PC version as well.

What do you think? Did you play the original? What did you think? Are you excited for a remaster? Let us know!