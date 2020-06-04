The Resident Evil franchise is one of Capcom’s biggest and most well-known series, and after the success of the recent remakes, it only made sense to start working on a Resident Evil 4 Remake. Now, the creator of the original Resident Evil 4, Shinji Mikami, has spoken about his thoughts on the remake.

When speaking to the press, Mikami was asked what he thought about his beloved original being remade by a new team, to which he said: “As long as it turns out good I have no issues with it.”

That’s a pretty simple answer from the man who developed one of the most beloved entries in the Resident Evil franchise. Whilst controversy is aplenty and the announcement of a Resident Evil 4 Remake significantly divided fans, it seems like Mikami is giving Capcom his blessing, as long as the game’s good that is.

When a similar case was brought up with the PS2 port of Viewtiful Joe and how it’s creator was irritated because the original was developed for Gamecube, Mikami simply said: “I don’t have any feelings like that. The past is the past.”

Mikami is currently working on GhostWire: Tokyo which looks… odd, the original announcement trailer at E3 2019 didn't show much gameplay, but certainly intrigued everyone who saw it. Mikami was originally asked to co-found the game development studio M-Two, who are working on the new RE4 Remake, but turned it down due to his commitments to the game.

Capcom is planning on celebrating Resident Evil's 25th Anniversary next year, which would be a perfect time to officially reveal the remake if the rumors of a 2022 release date are believed to be true.