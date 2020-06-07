There’s a certain place in our hearts for grand strategy games, the kind of ones you start in the afternoon only to realise it’s now 3am in the morning. Where did the time go? I swear I only played for an hour… Paradox Interactive is arguably one of the best in the business, developing such incredible hits like Age of Wonders: Planetfall, the Crusader Kings series including the recently announced sequel Crusader Kings 3, Hearts of Iron 4 and so on. Now they’re opening up a brand new studio to take over and continue developing on Europa Universalis 4, but also to help develop brand new grand strategy titles.

Paradox Interactive now owns numerous studios across the globe, with this new studio, Paradox Tinto, opening up in Barcelona. Johan Andersson, the creative director at Paradox Development Studio and the designer of Europa Universalis 4, will be the studio manager of the new team.

"I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to build up a new studio in a new location, putting the knowledge accumulated through the decades of building games and development studios into good use,” Andersson said. "My goal is to assemble a team and create a fully functional studio to keep on developing the Europa Universalis brand, and later design and develop new grand strategy games."

What those new grand strategy games exactly are is a mystery right now, but no doubt once the new studio gets settled in we’ll hear more from then. For now though we can look forward to Paradox’s current titles, and continue to accidentally stay up late. Wait, how is the sun rising? I only started 30 minutes ago!

Recently, Paradox Interactive released their 2019 financial report which was revealed to be their most profitable year yet, and surprisingly most of those sales were for older games or newly released DLC.

