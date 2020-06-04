Every year we can look forward to several games conventions for the latest news and biggest reveals. Staying up at night to watch a 2 hour conference for one specific publisher just to get a little snippet of the next big game to come out. The biggest of them all was the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, and unfortunately this year the convention was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In it’s place have sprung numerous digital conventions all designed to capitalize on that gap in the industry, one that was no longer dominated by the biggest convention of the year. Now publishers themselves can release news on their own terms and at their own pace, rather than rushing to get something out the door in time for E3 2020. It can be quite hard to track everything that’s going on this Summer, so here’s a handy compilation of every digital video game showcase taking place this year instead of E3 2020.

Several showcases have been postponed/delayed due to current events. So this article will be continually updated to show the latest information if schedules do change.

Showcase Date Pacific Time Eastern Time UK Time EU Time Guerilla Collective June 6th-8th 10:00 13:00 18:00 19:00 Paradox Insider June 6th 11:30 14:30 19:30 20:30 IGN Summer of Gaming June 8th TBD TBD TBD TBD Upload VR June 8th 09:00 12:00 17:00 18:00 World of Warcraft: Shadowlands June 9th 09:00 12:00 17:00 18:00 Destiny 2 June 9th 09:00 12:00 17:00 18:00 EA Play June 11th 16:00 19:00 00:00 01:00 PC Gaming Show June 13th 12:00 15:00 20:00 21:00 Future Games Show June 13th 14:30 17:30 22:30 23:30 New Game+ expo June 23rd 09:00 12:00 17:00 18:00 Marvel's Avengers June 24th TBD TBD TBD TBD Night City Wire (Cyberpunk 2077) June 25th TBD TBD TBD TBD Tennocon July 11th TBD TBD TBD TBD Ubisoft July 12th 12:00 15:00 20:00 21:00 Xbox Series X July TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

So those are all the showcases announced so far! If we've missed any do let us know in the discussion area below. Otherwise which one are you most looking forward to? Which games are you excited the most for? What are you hoping to see? Let us know!