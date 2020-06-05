With the recent wake and success of the Epic Games Store, many other digital storefronts are starting to feel the pressure. Electronic Arts have now started to add their Origin-exclusive library of games to Steam and even plan to bring their subscription service of EA Access to Steam as well. Though undoubtedly the most anticipated titles like the Battlefield series including Battlefield 5 and multiplayer battle royale Apex Legends will arrive at a later date.

So you can now get previously Origin-exclusive games on Steam like Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dragon Age 2, Crysis 3, Need For Speed Heat, Need for Speed Rivals, Need for Speed, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Unravel, Unravel 2, Fe, Sea of Solitude, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

However, the caveat here is that whilst you don’t need to use Origin in order to play them, you do need an Origin account to login when you launch them.

Most of these titles that have finally been released however have seen many negative reviews on Steam because of performance issues. Most users are experiencing frequent crashes that won’t allow them to progress through the game at all, with a lot of them struggling to get past the main menu. There have also been reports that cross-saving between Origin and Steam doesn’t work, and there’s no word if EA will enable it in the future. If you have experienced any of these problems then let us know!

But there is a small glimmer of hope at least, because EA have reported that cross-play will be enabled between Steam and Origin, so you won’t have to worry about empty lobbies or dead servers (unless no one can actually launch the game that is). Additionally, Apex Legends will actually launch directly through Steam and won’t require an Origin account.

But what about all those other EA games? Apparently Electronic Arts are planning to release the Battlefield games along with A Way Out on June 11th during their own digital showcase, EA Play. The Sims 4 will be out a week later on June 18th, and many other titles are expected later in the Summer. EA Access itself will be available later in the Summer and will provide access to all their other titles, so expect the rest of them like Mass Effect, Titanfall, Dead Space etc. to arrive on Steam at the same time.

All upcoming EA titles will now be released on Steam and Origin on day 1.

What do you think? Are you excited for EA’s games to finally come on Steam? Have you run into any performance issues? Let us know!